Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s traded shares stood at 1.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.12, to imply an increase of 11.58% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The NUTX share’s 52-week high remains $52.80, putting it -2390.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $1.22B, with an average of 4.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

After registering a 11.58% upside in the last session, Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1300 this Thursday, 12/22/22, jumping 11.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.54%, and 105.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.54%. Short interest in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) saw shorts transact 3.7 million shares and set a 0.96 days time to cover.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nutex Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

Nutex Health Inc. insiders hold 50.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.13% of the shares at 2.28% float percentage. In total, 1.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.66 million shares (or 0.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 1.0 million shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.24 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 0.82 million shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.36 million, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 1.17 million.