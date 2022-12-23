Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s traded shares stood at 6.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.17. The ATUS share’s 52-week high remains $17.23, putting it -313.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.68. The company has a valuation of $1.90B, with an average of 7.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATUS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.35.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 4.20 this Thursday, 12/22/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.45%, and -5.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -74.23%. Short interest in Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) saw shorts transact 46.04 million shares and set a 6.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.70, implying an increase of 52.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATUS has been trading -643.41% off suggested target high and 16.07% from its likely low.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Altice USA Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) shares are -56.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -52.34% against -1.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -39.70% this quarter before falling -37.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $2.45 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.45 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.57 billion and $2.52 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.90% before dropping -2.70% in the following quarter.

ATUS Dividends

Altice USA Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Altice USA Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s Major holders

Altice USA Inc. insiders hold 20.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.76% of the shares at 120.89% float percentage. In total, 95.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 31.37 million shares (or 6.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $290.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.26 million shares, or about 5.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $215.16 million.

We also have Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Alps Ser Tr-Clarkston Partners Fd holds roughly 8.9 million shares. This is just over 1.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $82.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.38 million, or 1.40% of the shares, all valued at about 58.98 million.