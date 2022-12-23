New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Up 91.38% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s traded shares stood at 4.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.19, to imply an increase of 2.16% or $0.85 in intraday trading. The EDU share’s 52-week high remains $39.66, putting it 1.32% up since that peak but still an impressive 79.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.40. The company has a valuation of $6.61B, with an average of 3.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

After registering a 2.16% upside in the last session, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.19 this Thursday, 12/22/22, jumping 2.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.62%, and 54.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 91.38%. Short interest in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw shorts transact 6.98 million shares and set a 3.08 days time to cover.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares are 102.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 177.42% against -5.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -78.00% this quarter before falling -7.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $613.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $659.23 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -19.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -445.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.81% annually.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders hold 1.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.61% of the shares at 56.70% float percentage. In total, 55.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.69 million shares (or 4.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $308.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd with 6.21 million shares, or about 3.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $249.39 million.

We also have ACAP Strategic Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ACAP Strategic Fund holds roughly 1.93 million shares. This is just over 1.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $77.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.9 million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about 76.36 million.