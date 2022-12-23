Is IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)’s traded shares stood at 4.5 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.32, to imply a decrease of -4.35% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The ICCM share’s 52-week high remains $4.73, putting it -258.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $48.62M, with an average of 14.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ICCM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) trade information

After registering a -4.35% downside in the last session, IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.7300 this Thursday, 12/22/22, dropping -4.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.16%, and 18.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.72%. Short interest in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) saw shorts transact 91280.0 shares and set a 8.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 67.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICCM has been trading -278.79% off suggested target high and -127.27% from its likely low.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing IceCure Medical Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) shares are -25.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.00% against 2.30%.

ICCM Dividends

IceCure Medical Ltd has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IceCure Medical Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)’s Major holders

IceCure Medical Ltd insiders hold 71.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.95% of the shares at 31.22% float percentage. In total, 8.95% institutions holds shares in the company.