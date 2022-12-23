Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) Up 80.02% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 297.97% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s traded shares stood at 0.29 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.01, to imply an increase of 12.46% or $1.22 in intraday trading. The HNRG share’s 52-week high remains $10.99, putting it 0.18% up since that peak but still an impressive 80.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.20. The company has a valuation of $320.13M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 185.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) trade information

After registering a 12.46% upside in the latest session, Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.07 this Thursday, 12/22/22, jumping 12.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.61%, and 12.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 297.97%. Short interest in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) saw shorts transact 0.99 million shares and set a 5.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.00, implying a decrease of -22.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HNRG has been trading 18.26% off suggested target high and 18.26% from its likely low.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hallador Energy Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) shares are 66.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.00% against 44.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 0 analysts is $58.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 0 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $65.93 million.

HNRG Dividends

Hallador Energy Company has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hallador Energy Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s Major holders

Hallador Energy Company insiders hold 13.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.84% of the shares at 52.89% float percentage. In total, 45.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Castleknight Management LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.11 million shares (or 3.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.0 million shares, or about 3.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5.39 million.

We also have Aegis Value, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Aegis Value, Inc. holds roughly 2.11 million shares. This is just over 6.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.63 million, or 1.92% of the shares, all valued at about 3.43 million.