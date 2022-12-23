Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Recovered 33.23% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -57.08% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s traded shares stood at 7.55 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.28, to imply an increase of 7.19% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The GRAB share’s 52-week high remains $7.53, putting it -129.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.19. The company has a valuation of $11.82B, with an average of 13.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give GRAB a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

After registering a 7.19% upside in the latest session, Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.29 this Thursday, 12/22/22, jumping 7.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.38%, and 5.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.08%. Short interest in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) saw shorts transact 93.35 million shares and set a 4.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.11, implying an increase of 20.19% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRAB has been trading -82.93% off suggested target high and 23.78% from its likely low.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 235.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $343.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $360.68 million.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on September 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grab Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Grab Holdings Limited insiders hold 27.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.62% of the shares at 66.06% float percentage. In total, 47.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 699.18 million shares (or 18.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.77 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 331.94 million shares, or about 8.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $839.81 million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 68.21 million shares. This is just over 1.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $179.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 43.38 million, or 1.17% of the shares, all valued at about 114.1 million.