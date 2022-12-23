Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU): Can A Stock Be Up 44.18% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s traded shares stood at 0.28 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $62.42, to imply a decrease of -0.02% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The FUTU share’s 52-week high remains $72.20, putting it -15.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.23. The company has a valuation of $9.48B, with an average of 1.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

After registering a -0.02% downside in the latest session, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 66.49 this Thursday, 12/22/22, dropping -0.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.95%, and 14.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.18%. Short interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) saw shorts transact 6.79 million shares and set a 2.51 days time to cover.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Futu Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) shares are 17.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.66% against 13.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $237.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $261.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $204.26 million and $209.13 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.20% before jumping 25.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 80.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 82.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.57% annually.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on November 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Futu Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Futu Holdings Limited insiders hold 7.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.48% of the shares at 37.41% float percentage. In total, 34.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Aspex Management (HK) Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 4.16 million shares (or 4.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $258.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 3.78 million shares, or about 4.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $234.95 million.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-International Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 3.18 million shares. This is just over 3.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $197.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.48 million, or 0.56% of the shares, all valued at about 29.65 million.