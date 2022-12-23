Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $51.28, to imply a decrease of -3.52% or -$1.87 in intraday trading. The EXAS share’s 52-week high remains $84.46, putting it -64.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.27. The company has a valuation of $8.11B, with an average of 3.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EXAS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.08.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

After registering a -3.52% downside in the latest session, Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 53.98 this Thursday, 12/22/22, dropping -3.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.14%, and 25.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.71%. Short interest in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) saw shorts transact 10.62 million shares and set a 4.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $59.76, implying an increase of 14.19% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $95.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EXAS has been trading -85.26% off suggested target high and 31.75% from its likely low.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Exact Sciences Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) shares are 17.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.77% against 4.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.30% this quarter before jumping 7.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $502.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $504.48 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $456.38 million and $473.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.20% before jumping 6.50% in the following quarter.

EXAS Dividends

Exact Sciences Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Exact Sciences Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

Exact Sciences Corporation insiders hold 0.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.77% of the shares at 89.56% float percentage. In total, 88.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 17.56 million shares (or 9.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $570.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.98 million shares, or about 9.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $629.37 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 11.24 million shares. This is just over 6.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $365.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.18 million, or 2.93% of the shares, all valued at about 203.91 million.