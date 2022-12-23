DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) Surged -21.11% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s traded shares stood at 4.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $54.24, to imply a decrease of -4.14% or -$2.34 in intraday trading. The DOCU share’s 52-week high remains $159.73, putting it -194.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.57. The company has a valuation of $10.91B, with an average of 13.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -4.14% downside in the last session, DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 56.92 this Thursday, 12/22/22, dropping -4.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.68%, and 23.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.39%. Short interest in DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw shorts transact 11.25 million shares and set a 2.55 days time to cover.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DocuSign Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) shares are -21.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.53% against 13.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.30% this quarter before jumping 26.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $640.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $640.87 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $580.83 million and $588.69 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.20% before jumping 8.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 72.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DocuSign Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

DocuSign Inc. insiders hold 1.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.65% of the shares at 79.84% float percentage. In total, 78.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 18.48 million shares (or 9.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.0 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.84 million shares, or about 5.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $642.11 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.97 million shares. This is just over 2.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $323.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.54 million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about 246.33 million.