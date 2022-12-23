C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s traded shares stood at 2.76 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.04, to imply a decrease of -6.36% or -$0.75 in intraday trading. The AI share’s 52-week high remains $34.55, putting it -212.95% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.29. The company has a valuation of $1.20B, with an average of 2.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for C3.ai Inc. (AI), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give AI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

After registering a -6.36% downside in the last session, C3.ai Inc. (AI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.76 this Thursday, 12/22/22, dropping -6.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.18%, and -10.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.67%. Short interest in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) saw shorts transact 12.23 million shares and set a 7.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.63, implying an increase of 19.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AI has been trading -72.1% off suggested target high and 0.36% from its likely low.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing C3.ai Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. C3.ai Inc. (AI) shares are -42.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 12.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.40% this quarter before falling -214.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $60.86 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $66.79 million.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. C3.ai Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

C3.ai Inc. insiders hold 13.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.91% of the shares at 54.19% float percentage. In total, 46.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Hughes Holdings LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.65 million shares (or 8.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $157.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.0 million shares, or about 6.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $127.91 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the C3.ai Inc. (AI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.13 million shares. This is just over 2.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.85 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.82 million, or 1.73% of the shares, all valued at about 33.2 million.