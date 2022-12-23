Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Stock?

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s traded shares stood at 16.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.47, to imply a decrease of -2.61% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The RIG share’s 52-week high remains $5.56, putting it -24.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.32. The company has a valuation of $3.20B, with an average of 19.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 24.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

After registering a -2.61% downside in the last session, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.65 this Thursday, 12/22/22, dropping -2.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.42%, and 9.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 61.96%. Short interest in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) saw shorts transact 111.49 million shares and set a 3.6 days time to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.30, implying an increase of 15.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIG has been trading -78.97% off suggested target high and 21.7% from its likely low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Transocean Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares are 28.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 22.97% against 50.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.30% this quarter before jumping 21.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $666.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $654.17 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $626 million and $621 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.50% before jumping 5.30% in the following quarter.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Transocean Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Transocean Ltd. insiders hold 7.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.77% of the shares at 60.22% float percentage. In total, 55.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 55.15 million shares (or 7.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $183.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 47.06 million shares, or about 6.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $156.72 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF holds roughly 25.78 million shares. This is just over 3.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $63.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.03 million, or 2.41% of the shares, all valued at about 56.7 million.