Boom Or Bust: What Are Markforged Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:MKFG) Future Prospects?

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02. The MKFG share’s 52-week high remains $5.83, putting it -471.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.78. The company has a valuation of $206.50M, with an average of 1.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 725.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MKFG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0599 this Thursday, 12/22/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.00%, and -17.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.01%. Short interest in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) saw shorts transact 4.81 million shares and set a 6.95 days time to cover.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Markforged Holding Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) shares are -57.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1,166.67% against 4.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.10% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $26.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.63 million.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Markforged Holding Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

Markforged Holding Corporation insiders hold 16.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.81% of the shares at 102.20% float percentage. In total, 85.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Matrix IX Management Co. LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 29.92 million shares (or 15.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 16.64 million shares, or about 8.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $32.95 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds roughly 11.11 million shares. This is just over 5.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.19 million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about 7.75 million.