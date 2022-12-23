BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Down -88.04% Year-To-Date

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE)’s traded shares stood at 0.29 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.21, to imply an increase of 9.78% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The PHGE share’s 52-week high remains $2.14, putting it -919.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $3.46M, with an average of 0.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 170.11K shares over the past 3 months.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) trade information

After registering a 9.78% upside in the latest session, BiomX Inc. (PHGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2401 this Thursday, 12/22/22, jumping 9.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.70%, and -22.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.04%. Short interest in BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 4.42 days time to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.25, implying an increase of 96.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PHGE has been trading -4661.9% off suggested target high and -852.38% from its likely low.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BiomX Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BiomX Inc. (PHGE) shares are -72.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.50% against 1.10%.

PHGE Dividends

BiomX Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BiomX Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX:PHGE)’s Major holders

BiomX Inc. insiders hold 19.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.61% of the shares at 25.56% float percentage. In total, 20.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.81 million shares (or 9.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Johnson & Johnson with 2.13 million shares, or about 7.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.45 million.

We also have Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BiomX Inc. (PHGE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 0.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37749.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 58700.0, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 12403.0.