Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Thursday â€“ Up 71.98% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.21 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.84. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $73.63, to imply a decrease of -2.00% or -$1.5 in intraday trading. The AXSM shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $82.00, putting it -11.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.63. The company has a valuation of $3.22B, with an average of 0.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AXSM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.09.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copyâ€¦ Sponsored

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) trade information

After registering a -2.00% downside in the latest session, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 79.10 this Thursday, 12/22/22, dropping -2.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.01%, and 31.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 98.86%. Short interest in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) saw shorts transact 7.93 million shares and set a 3.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $109.28, implying an increase of 32.62% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $52.00 and $210.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AXSM has been trading -185.21% off suggested target high and 29.38% from its likely low.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Axsome Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) shares are 207.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -27.38% against 4.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -21.10% this quarter before jumping 4.90% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $22.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27.16 million.

AXSM Dividends

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)â€™s Major holders

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 18.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.51% of the shares at 75.44% float percentage. In total, 61.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.11 million shares (or 7.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $228.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.19 million shares, or about 5.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $161.24 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.96 million shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.82 million, or 1.89% of the shares, all valued at about 60.24 million.