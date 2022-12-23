At Current Prices, Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Worth A Patient Look?

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $107.60, to imply a decrease of -1.61% or -$1.76 in intraday trading. The ZS share’s 52-week high remains $332.50, putting it -209.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $107.11. The company has a valuation of $16.18B, with an average of 2.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Zscaler Inc. (ZS), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 39 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZS a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 28 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.29.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) trade information

After registering a -1.61% downside in the latest session, Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 114.47 this Thursday, 12/22/22, dropping -1.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.67%, and -20.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.97%. Short interest in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) saw shorts transact 6.04 million shares and set a 2.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $182.41, implying an increase of 41.01% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $135.00 and $275.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZS has been trading -155.58% off suggested target high and -25.46% from its likely low.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zscaler Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Zscaler Inc. (ZS) shares are -35.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 78.26% against -8.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 123.10% this quarter before jumping 82.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 31 analysts is $365.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2023, a total of 31 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $387.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $255.56 million and $286.81 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 43.00% before jumping 35.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -48.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -43.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 53.36% annually.

ZS Dividends

Zscaler Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zscaler Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s Major holders

Zscaler Inc. insiders hold 40.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.51% of the shares at 82.56% float percentage. In total, 49.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.94 million shares (or 5.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $856.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.58 million shares, or about 4.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $709.52 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zscaler Inc. (ZS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.54 million shares. This is just over 1.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $273.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.07 million, or 1.44% of the shares, all valued at about 223.83 million.