At Current Prices, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Worth A Patient Look?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.61, to imply a decrease of -6.94% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The HIVE share’s 52-week high remains $15.80, putting it -881.37% down since that peak but still an impressive -7.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.73. The company has a valuation of $181.01M, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HIVE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

After registering a -6.94% downside in the last session, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9200 this Thursday, 12/22/22, dropping -6.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.44%, and -24.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -87.80%. Short interest in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) saw shorts transact 8.26 million shares and set a 10.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.33, implying an increase of 69.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HIVE has been trading -334.78% off suggested target high and -148.45% from its likely low.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) shares are -54.90% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -291.11% against 13.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -25.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $28.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.4 million.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. insiders hold 9.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.65% of the shares at 10.67% float percentage. In total, 9.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.49 million shares (or 3.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 0.91 million shares, or about 1.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.73 million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 3.65 million shares. This is just over 4.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.78 million, or 0.94% of the shares, all valued at about 2.93 million.