Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Have Declined -42.37% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.21, to imply an increase of 2.99% or $1.11 in intraday trading. The ARWR share’s 52-week high remains $71.00, putting it -85.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.81. The company has a valuation of $4.01B, with an average of 1.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 883.48K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ARWR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.55.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) trade information

After registering a 2.99% upside in the last session, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.25 this Thursday, 12/22/22, jumping 2.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.53%, and 29.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.37%. Short interest in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) saw shorts transact 3.94 million shares and set a 4.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.69, implying an increase of 45.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31.00 and $92.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARWR has been trading -140.77% off suggested target high and 18.87% from its likely low.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) shares are 10.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 58.68% against 11.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.80% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 96.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $67.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $62.03 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -29.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -23.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.33% annually.

ARWR Dividends

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s Major holders

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 2.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.59% of the shares at 71.42% float percentage. In total, 69.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.28 million shares (or 11.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $432.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.07 million shares, or about 9.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $354.54 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 3.09 million shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $101.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.96 million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about 104.14 million.