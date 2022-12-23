Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) Dropped -1.30 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.30, to imply an increase of 9.77% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The APTX share’s 52-week high remains $3.76, putting it -1153.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $18.75M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 239.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Aptinyx Inc. (APTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) trade information

After registering a 9.77% upside in the latest session, Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3059 this Thursday, 12/22/22, jumping 9.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.30%, and -4.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -89.76%. Short interest in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) saw shorts transact 0.25 million shares and set a 1.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.25, implying an increase of 86.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APTX has been trading -1233.33% off suggested target high and -233.33% from its likely low.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aptinyx Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) shares are -38.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.61% against 4.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.00% this quarter before jumping 34.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -7.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $930k.

APTX Dividends

Aptinyx Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aptinyx Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s Major holders

Aptinyx Inc. insiders hold 12.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.96% of the shares at 52.34% float percentage. In total, 45.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.89 million shares (or 13.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Artal Group S.A. with 6.12 million shares, or about 9.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.98 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.25 million shares. This is just over 1.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.49 million, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about 0.16 million.