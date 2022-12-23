Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Could shrink By -426.32% Or More

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.28 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply a decrease of -6.03% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AGRX share’s 52-week high remains $22.24, putting it -11605.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $8.20M, with an average of 0.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 831.79K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AGRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) trade information

After registering a -6.03% downside in the latest session, Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2100 this Thursday, 12/22/22, dropping -6.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.28%, and 4.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -98.96%. Short interest in Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) saw shorts transact 0.84 million shares and set a 0.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying an increase of 81.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGRX has been trading -426.32% off suggested target high and -426.32% from its likely low.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Agile Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) shares are -82.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 93.02% against -5.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 143.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.65 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.51 million and $1.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 103.40% before jumping 107.30% in the following quarter.

AGRX Dividends

Agile Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Agile Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s Major holders

Agile Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 7.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.72% of the shares at 6.20% float percentage. In total, 5.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.53 million shares (or 1.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is LPL Financial LLC with 0.41 million shares, or about 1.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $78227.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.21 million shares. This is just over 0.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39700.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29419.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 5592.0.