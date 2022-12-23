After This Week’s 9.46% Gain In Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE), We Just Learned Something New

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.46, to imply a decrease of -0.29% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The CDE share’s 52-week high remains $5.54, putting it -60.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.54. The company has a valuation of $945.05M, with an average of 6.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

After registering a -0.29% downside in the latest session, Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.59 this Thursday, 12/22/22, dropping -0.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.46%, and 2.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.15%. Short interest in Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) saw shorts transact 14.46 million shares and set a 2.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.21, implying an increase of 17.81% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CDE has been trading -73.41% off suggested target high and 13.29% from its likely low.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coeur Mining Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) shares are -1.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3,300.00% against -21.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.00% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $200.03 million.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coeur Mining Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Coeur Mining Inc. insiders hold 1.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.51% of the shares at 76.69% float percentage. In total, 75.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 26.01 million shares (or 9.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $89.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 25.88 million shares, or about 9.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $88.91 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF holds roughly 18.21 million shares. This is just over 6.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $62.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.46 million, or 5.50% of the shares, all valued at about 53.11 million.