Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) Spiked 56.07% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s traded shares stood at 2.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.55, to imply an increase of 11.99% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The ACST share’s 52-week high remains $1.79, putting it -225.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $30.33M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 100.84K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

After registering a 11.99% upside in the last session, Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5910 this Thursday, 12/22/22, jumping 11.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 56.07%, and 37.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.35%. Short interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) saw shorts transact 0.11 million shares and set a 1.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.08, implying an increase of 73.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.84 and $2.40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACST has been trading -336.36% off suggested target high and -234.55% from its likely low.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Acasti Pharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) shares are -39.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -70.37% against -6.10%.

ACST Dividends

Acasti Pharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Acasti Pharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders

Acasti Pharma Inc. insiders hold 20.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.26% of the shares at 0.33% float percentage. In total, 0.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 25962.0 shares (or 0.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22272.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Securities, LLC with 25496.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $21873.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 18348.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15740.0