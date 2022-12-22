Why Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s traded shares stood at 1.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.57, to imply an increase of 12.56% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The AQMS share’s 52-week high remains $1.67, putting it -192.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $49.50M, with an average of 0.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 176.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) trade information

After registering a 12.56% upside in the last session, Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.65 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, jumping 12.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.61%, and -24.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.66%. Short interest in Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) saw shorts transact 4.23 million shares and set a 24.96 days time to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aqua Metals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) shares are -38.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 19.23% against 23.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -30.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $120k.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 38.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.00% annually.

AQMS Dividends

Aqua Metals Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aqua Metals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s Major holders

Aqua Metals Inc. insiders hold 3.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.64% of the shares at 19.35% float percentage. In total, 18.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baird Financial Group, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.59 million shares (or 4.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.6 million shares, or about 3.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.11 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.58 million shares. This is just over 2.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.99 million, or 1.29% of the shares, all valued at about 0.8 million.