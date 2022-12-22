WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) Drops -83.02% YTD: What’s Next?

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s traded shares stood at 7.65 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.46, to imply an increase of 1.39% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The WE share’s 52-week high remains $9.83, putting it -573.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.41. The company has a valuation of $1.14B, with an average of 6.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

After registering a 1.39% upside in the last session, WeWork Inc. (WE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.87 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, jumping 1.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.08%, and -47.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.02%. Short interest in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) saw shorts transact 58.14 million shares and set a 9.78 days time to cover.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing WeWork Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. WeWork Inc. (WE) shares are -76.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.51% against 13.70%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $871.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $937.89 million.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WeWork Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

WeWork Inc. insiders hold 8.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.11% of the shares at 97.50% float percentage. In total, 89.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Global Advisers Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 324.35 million shares (or 45.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.63 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 83.51 million shares, or about 11.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $419.2 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WeWork Inc. (WE) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 11.72 million shares. This is just over 1.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.42 million, or 1.47% of the shares, all valued at about 52.3 million.