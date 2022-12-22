This Is A Time To Build A Position In IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO)

IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ:ISO)’s traded shares stood at 22.14 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.59, to imply an increase of 130.40% or $0.9 in intraday trading. The ISO share’s 52-week high remains $10.13, putting it -537.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $28.99M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 42.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ISO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.43.

IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ:ISO) trade information

After registering a 130.40% upside in the latest session, IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4699 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, jumping 130.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.54%, and -50.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -92.49%. Short interest in IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ:ISO) saw shorts transact 0.29 million shares and set a 9.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.25, implying an increase of 51.08% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ISO has been trading -214.47% off suggested target high and 5.66% from its likely low.

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing IsoPlexis Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) shares are -67.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75.75% against -4.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $4.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.19 million and $5.54 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.40% before jumping 11.90% in the following quarter.

ISO Dividends

IsoPlexis Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IsoPlexis Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ:ISO)’s Major holders

IsoPlexis Corporation insiders hold 11.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.16% of the shares at 84.63% float percentage. In total, 75.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Northpond Ventures, Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.81 million shares (or 22.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 4.1 million shares, or about 10.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $8.85 million.

We also have Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio holds roughly 0.55 million shares. This is just over 1.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.26 million, or 0.65% of the shares, all valued at about 0.55 million.