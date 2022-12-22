The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VGFC) Gain Of 14.29% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -90.51% – What Should You Do Now?

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)’s traded shares stood at 4.0 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.07, to imply a decrease of -4.12% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The VGFC share’s 52-week high remains $0.85, putting it -1114.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.06. The company has a valuation of $9.25M, with an average of 16.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.31 million shares over the past 3 months.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) trade information

After registering a -4.12% downside in the last session, The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.08 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, dropping -4.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.82%, and -9.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.51%. Short interest in The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) saw shorts transact 1.05 million shares and set a 1.39 days time to cover.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) estimates and forecasts

VGFC Dividends

The Very Good Food Company Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 21 and November 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Very Good Food Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)’s Major holders

The Very Good Food Company Inc. insiders hold 20.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.59% of the shares at 13.27% float percentage. In total, 10.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.1 million shares (or 13.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 0.29 million shares, or about 0.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $68094.0.

We also have VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Very Good Food Company Inc. (VGFC) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF holds roughly 93500.0 shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20560.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 42576.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 10052.0.