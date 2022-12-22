The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Have Gained 16.70% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $44.23, to imply a decrease of -3.53% or -$1.62 in intraday trading. The MOS share’s 52-week high remains $79.28, putting it -79.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $37.08. The company has a valuation of $15.59B, with an average of 3.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for The Mosaic Company (MOS), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MOS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.53.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) trade information

After registering a -3.53% downside in the latest session, The Mosaic Company (MOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 46.20 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, dropping -3.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.97%, and -5.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.70%. Short interest in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) saw shorts transact 7.17 million shares and set a 1.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $62.84, implying an increase of 29.61% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $49.00 and $92.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOS has been trading -108.0% off suggested target high and -10.78% from its likely low.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Mosaic Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Mosaic Company (MOS) shares are 1.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 132.34% against 24.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 29.70% this quarter before jumping 5.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 56.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $4.54 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.21 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.84 billion and $3.92 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.20% before jumping 7.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 153.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.70% annually.

MOS Dividends

The Mosaic Company has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Mosaic Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 1.31% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s Major holders

The Mosaic Company insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.68% of the shares at 90.94% float percentage. In total, 90.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 39.75 million shares (or 11.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.75 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 27.96 million shares, or about 8.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.23 billion.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Mosaic Company (MOS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 10.3 million shares. This is just over 3.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $454.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.3 million, or 3.02% of the shares, all valued at about 454.01 million.