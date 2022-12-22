The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Up 26.14% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -54.39% – Here’s What To Do Now

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.47, to imply a decrease of -2.94% or -$0.62 in intraday trading. The AZEK share’s 52-week high remains $46.56, putting it -127.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.12. The company has a valuation of $3.13B, with an average of 2.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) trade information

After registering a -2.94% downside in the latest session, The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.77 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, dropping -2.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.77%, and 13.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.39%. Short interest in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) saw shorts transact 5.21 million shares and set a 2.71 days time to cover.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The AZEK Company Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) shares are 19.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -39.18% against 14.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -150.00% this quarter before falling -48.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $206.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $337.77 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $259.71 million and $396.25 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -20.60% before dropping -14.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -18.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.50% annually.

AZEK Dividends

The AZEK Company Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The AZEK Company Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s Major holders

The AZEK Company Inc. insiders hold 3.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.50% of the shares at 105.70% float percentage. In total, 102.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 19.1 million shares (or 12.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $388.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ares Management LLC with 19.1 million shares, or about 12.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $388.41 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and MFS Mid Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 5.53 million shares. This is just over 3.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $112.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.15 million, or 2.09% of the shares, all valued at about 64.14 million.