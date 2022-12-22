Stock Of Westrock Coffee Company LLC (NASDAQ: WEST) Jumped By 3.49 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Westrock Coffee Company LLC (NASDAQ:WEST)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.94, to imply a decrease of -18.05% or -$2.41 in intraday trading. The WEST share’s 52-week high remains $14.71, putting it -34.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.34. The company has a valuation of $1.00B, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 126.80K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WEST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Westrock Coffee Company LLC (NASDAQ:WEST) trade information

After registering a -18.05% downside in the latest session, Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.25 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, dropping -18.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.58%, and 3.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.06%. Short interest in Westrock Coffee Company LLC (NASDAQ:WEST) saw shorts transact 0.33 million shares and set a 2.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.25, implying an increase of 17.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WEST has been trading -37.11% off suggested target high and -9.69% from its likely low.

Westrock Coffee Company LLC (WEST) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $227.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $301 million.

WEST Dividends

Westrock Coffee Company LLC has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Westrock Coffee Company LLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Westrock Coffee Company LLC (NASDAQ:WEST)’s Major holders

Westrock Coffee Company LLC insiders hold 65.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.79% of the shares at 168.61% float percentage. In total, 57.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Stephens Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.8 million shares (or 11.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $90.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Davenport & Co Llc with 96675.0 shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.0 million.