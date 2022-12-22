Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD): Is This The Time To Buy?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.08, to imply a decrease of -0.91% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The STWD share’s 52-week high remains $25.69, putting it -34.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.69. The company has a valuation of $6.13B, with an average of 2.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) trade information

After registering a -0.91% downside in the latest session, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.47 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, dropping -0.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.94%, and -7.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.78%. Short interest in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) saw shorts transact 9.05 million shares and set a 2.35 days time to cover.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Starwood Property Trust Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) shares are -10.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.69% against -4.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1.90% this quarter before falling -51.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $357.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $396.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $302.29 million and $289.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.30% before jumping 36.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 31.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.99% annually.

STWD Dividends

Starwood Property Trust Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Starwood Property Trust Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.92, with the share yield ticking at 9.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s Major holders

Starwood Property Trust Inc. insiders hold 5.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.46% of the shares at 49.99% float percentage. In total, 47.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 26.88 million shares (or 8.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $561.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 18.22 million shares, or about 5.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $380.59 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.57 million shares. This is just over 2.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $179.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.36 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 153.68 million.