Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) Recovered 42.18% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -76.10% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s traded shares stood at 2.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.47. The SLNO share’s 52-week high remains $8.13, putting it -453.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $11.82M, with an average of 11.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SLNO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.05.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 2.42 this Wednesday, 12/21/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 59.78%, and 37.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.10%. Short interest in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) saw shorts transact 28570.0 shares and set a 0.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $79.00, implying an increase of 98.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $150.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLNO has been trading -10104.08% off suggested target high and -444.22% from its likely low.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Soleno Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) shares are -41.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.00% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.00% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 1.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

SLNO Dividends

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Soleno Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s Major holders

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 15.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.15% of the shares at 47.28% float percentage. In total, 40.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Abingworth, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.2 million shares (or 0.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 0.63 million shares, or about 0.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.74 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 80071.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 49940.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.