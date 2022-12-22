Should You Expect PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) To Recover From Its 14.43% Gain From Highs?

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.79, to imply a decrease of -5.16% or -$1.62 in intraday trading. The PENN share’s 52-week high remains $53.36, putting it -79.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.49. The company has a valuation of $4.98B, with an average of 2.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

After registering a -5.16% downside in the latest session, PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.63 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, dropping -5.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.27%, and -11.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.42%. Short interest in PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) saw shorts transact 13.21 million shares and set a 2.41 days time to cover.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PENN Entertainment Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) shares are 10.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -39.92% against 2.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -26.90% this quarter before jumping 65.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $1.59 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.58 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.51 billion and $1.57 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.90% before jumping 0.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 147.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.27% annually.

PENN Dividends

PENN Entertainment Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PENN Entertainment Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

PENN Entertainment Inc. insiders hold 0.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.51% of the shares at 84.08% float percentage. In total, 83.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 20.83 million shares (or 13.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $633.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.8 million shares, or about 11.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $541.54 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Baron Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 7.13 million shares. This is just over 4.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $222.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.08 million, or 3.20% of the shares, all valued at about 154.38 million.