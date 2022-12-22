Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s traded shares stood at 1.25 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.89, to imply a decrease of -15.70% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The RENN share’s 52-week high remains $2.25, putting it -19.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.81. The company has a valuation of $56.28M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) trade information

After registering a -15.70% downside in the latest session, Renren Inc. (RENN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.91 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, dropping -15.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.90%, and 2.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 130.65%. Short interest in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 6.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.10, implying an increase of 62.94% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.10 and $5.10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RENN has been trading -169.84% off suggested target high and -169.84% from its likely low.

Renren Inc. (RENN) estimates and forecasts

RENN Dividends

Renren Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Renren Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s Major holders

Renren Inc. insiders hold 12.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.87% of the shares at 35.18% float percentage. In total, 30.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oasis Management Co Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.88 million shares (or 15.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $83.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Whitefort Capital Management, LP with 0.59 million shares, or about 3.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $17.08 million.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 12421.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.37 million