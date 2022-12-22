Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Drops -688.17% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s traded shares stood at 1.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.93, to imply an increase of 56.45% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The REKR share’s 52-week high remains $7.33, putting it -688.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $57.23M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 234.48K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 56.45% upside in the last session, Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.00 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, jumping 56.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 22.47%, and 2.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.79%. Short interest in Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) saw shorts transact 2.38 million shares and set a 10.97 days time to cover.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rekor Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) shares are -58.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -164.62% against 6.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -46.20% this quarter before jumping 51.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 63.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $7.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.58 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.19 million and $3.61 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 149.00% before jumping 137.80% in the following quarter.

REKR Dividends

Rekor Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rekor Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)’s Major holders

Rekor Systems Inc. insiders hold 12.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.74% of the shares at 44.03% float percentage. In total, 38.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Arctis Global LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.09 million shares (or 11.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 2.47 million shares, or about 4.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.3 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.01 million shares. This is just over 1.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.52 million, or 0.98% of the shares, all valued at about 0.49 million.