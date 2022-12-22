Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Down -62.50% Year-To-Date

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.38, to imply an increase of 3.56% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The PHIO share’s 52-week high remains $2.42, putting it -536.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $4.82M, with an average of 88710.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 65.41K shares over the past 3 months.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

After registering a 3.56% upside in the last session, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.48 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, jumping 3.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.37%, and -9.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.50%. Short interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw shorts transact 97260.0 shares and set a 1.2 days time to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 93.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PHIO has been trading -1478.95% off suggested target high and -1478.95% from its likely low.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) shares are -47.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.50% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 228.60% this quarter before jumping 459.30% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $12.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $37.5 million.

PHIO Dividends

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 20 and March 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. insiders hold 1.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.71% of the shares at 5.78% float percentage. In total, 5.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.3 million shares (or 2.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.23 million shares, or about 1.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.16 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.15 million shares. This is just over 1.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.14 million, or 1.04% of the shares, all valued at about 99376.0.