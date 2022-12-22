Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA)

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s traded shares stood at 18.66 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.13, to imply an increase of 15.45% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The TRKA share’s 52-week high remains $1.50, putting it -1053.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $9.14M, with an average of 13.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) trade information

After registering a 15.45% upside in the last session, Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.14 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, jumping 15.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.30%, and -46.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -89.05%. Short interest in Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) saw shorts transact 2.11 million shares and set a 0.75 days time to cover.

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) estimates and forecasts

TRKA Dividends

Troika Media Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Troika Media Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA)’s Major holders

Troika Media Group Inc. insiders hold 49.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.00% of the shares at 13.76% float percentage. In total, 7.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HighTower Advisors, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 2.04 million shares (or 3.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.4 million shares, or about 2.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.18 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.31 million shares. This is just over 1.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.27 million, or 0.40% of the shares, all valued at about 34132.0.