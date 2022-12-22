Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s traded shares stood at 4.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.38. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.69, to imply an increase of 23.45% or $2.79 in intraday trading. The ALT share’s 52-week high remains $23.49, putting it -59.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.83. The company has a valuation of $658.55M, with an average of 1.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

After registering a 23.45% upside in the last session, Altimmune Inc. (ALT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.72 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, jumping 23.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.27%, and 68.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.37%. Short interest in Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) saw shorts transact 7.05 million shares and set a 1.67 days time to cover.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Altimmune Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Altimmune Inc. (ALT) shares are 38.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.66% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.30% this quarter before jumping 15.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -60.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $870k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $870k.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 13 and March 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Altimmune Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

Altimmune Inc. insiders hold 0.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.27% of the shares at 82.86% float percentage. In total, 82.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tang Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.6 million shares (or 7.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nuveen Asset Management with 3.06 million shares, or about 6.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $35.85 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Altimmune Inc. (ALT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 3.26 million shares. This is just over 6.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.94 million, or 3.96% of the shares, all valued at about 22.72 million.