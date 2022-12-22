Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Have Declined -92.74% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s traded shares stood at 4.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.38, to imply a decrease of -1.33% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The NVAX share’s 52-week high remains $198.48, putting it -1812.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.36. The company has a valuation of $836.32M, with an average of 11.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

After registering a -1.33% downside in the last session, Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.16 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, dropping -1.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -39.76%, and -45.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -92.74%. Short interest in Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) saw shorts transact 21.36 million shares and set a 3.78 days time to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Novavax Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Novavax Inc. (NVAX) shares are -79.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.52% against 4.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 136.70% this quarter before jumping 113.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 77.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $586.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $562.57 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $178.84 million and $222.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 227.80% before jumping 153.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -222.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 58.20% annually.

NVAX Dividends

Novavax Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Novavax Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

Novavax Inc. insiders hold 0.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.57% of the shares at 44.78% float percentage. In total, 44.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.35 million shares (or 9.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $378.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.26 million shares, or about 5.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $219.01 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Novavax Inc. (NVAX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2.38 million shares. This is just over 3.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.3 million, or 2.94% of the shares, all valued at about 118.25 million.