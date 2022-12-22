MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 12.15% Gain

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s traded shares stood at 10.1 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.24, to imply an increase of 6.80% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The YGMZ share’s 52-week high remains $3.99, putting it 5.9% up since that peak but still an impressive 70.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.24. The company has a valuation of $87.54M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 71.42K shares over the past 3 months.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) trade information

After registering a 6.80% upside in the latest session, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.50 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, jumping 6.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.15%, and 80.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 93.66%. Short interest in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) saw shorts transact 53330.0 shares and set a 2.34 days time to cover.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) estimates and forecasts

YGMZ Dividends

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on December 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited insiders hold 67.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.29% of the shares at 0.88% float percentage. In total, 0.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 47500.0 shares (or 0.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $86925.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 11041.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $20205.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2711.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4961.0