Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) Shares Fall :-2.63% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $51.64, to imply a decrease of -0.06% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The MAXR share’s 52-week high remains $51.93, putting it -0.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.51. The company has a valuation of $1.71B, with an average of 3.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 982.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give MAXR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) trade information

After registering a -0.06% downside in the latest session, Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 51.93 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, dropping -0.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 114.93%, and 93.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 74.97%. Short interest in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) saw shorts transact 3.15 million shares and set a 4.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.08, implying a decrease of -14.55% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $53.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MAXR has been trading -2.63% off suggested target high and 70.95% from its likely low.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -93.60% this quarter before jumping 240.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $447.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $451.88 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $468 million and $405 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.50% before jumping 11.60% in the following quarter.

MAXR Dividends

Maxar Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.08% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s Major holders

Maxar Technologies Inc. insiders hold 3.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.34% of the shares at 81.92% float percentage. In total, 79.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.73 million shares (or 9.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $347.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.1 million shares, or about 8.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $314.98 million.

We also have John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd holds roughly 2.33 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $120.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.08 million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about 107.65 million.