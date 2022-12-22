Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Stock Has Gained 18.38% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s traded shares stood at 7.2 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.80, to imply an increase of 3.38% or $0.68 in intraday trading. The LI share’s 52-week high remains $41.49, putting it -99.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.52. The company has a valuation of $22.00B, with an average of 12.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

After registering a 3.38% upside in the last session, Li Auto Inc. (LI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.75 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, jumping 3.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.56%, and 18.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.20%. Short interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) saw shorts transact 35.8 million shares and set a 3.32 days time to cover.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Li Auto Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares are -46.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -346.15% against 0.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 59.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.4 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.62 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.22 billion and $1.61 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.00% before jumping 62.90% in the following quarter.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Li Auto Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Li Auto Inc. insiders hold 0.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.34% of the shares at 27.35% float percentage. In total, 27.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 29.36 million shares (or 3.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.12 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.16 million shares, or about 2.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $734.04 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 7.01 million shares. This is just over 0.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $230.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.56 million, or 0.76% of the shares, all valued at about 215.42 million.