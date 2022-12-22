Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: KAL) On Wednesday – Up 12.5% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s traded shares stood at 17.95 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.08, to imply an increase of 2.78% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The KAL share’s 52-week high remains $14.78, putting it -18375.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.07. The company has a valuation of $7.06M, with an average of 21.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) trade information

After registering a 2.78% upside in the last session, Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.11 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, jumping 2.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.75%, and 1.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -99.15%. Short interest in Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL) saw shorts transact 95450.0 shares and set a 0.84 days time to cover.

Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) estimates and forecasts

KAL Dividends

Kalera Public Limited Company has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kalera Public Limited Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kalera Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:KAL)’s Major holders

Kalera Public Limited Company insiders hold 18.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.12% of the shares at 32.14% float percentage. In total, 26.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.15 million shares (or 4.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MAK Capital One LLC with 0.68 million shares, or about 2.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4.0 million.

We also have RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation holds roughly 20550.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5152.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 30396.0.