iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -4.17% Year-To-Date

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s traded shares stood at 23.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.37, to imply an increase of 22.41% or $0.8 in intraday trading. The IQ share’s 52-week high remains $5.77, putting it -32.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.65. The company has a valuation of $3.44B, with an average of 18.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

After registering a 22.41% upside in the last session, iQIYI Inc. (IQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.39 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, jumping 22.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.39%, and 53.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.17%. Short interest in iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) saw shorts transact 54.67 million shares and set a 6.13 days time to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing iQIYI Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. iQIYI Inc. (IQ) shares are -4.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 100.00% against 12.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 97.10% this quarter before jumping 93.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $1.02 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.04 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.19 billion and $1.12 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -14.50% before dropping -6.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 18.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.00% annually.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. iQIYI Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

iQIYI Inc. insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.06% of the shares at 61.24% float percentage. In total, 61.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 21.53 million shares (or 5.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $90.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 20.21 million shares, or about 4.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $84.87 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iQIYI Inc. (IQ) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 14.18 million shares. This is just over 3.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $59.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.36 million, or 1.02% of the shares, all valued at about 16.64 million.