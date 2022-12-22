Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Has Risen 10.16% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s traded shares stood at 21.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.84, to imply an increase of 24.68% or $0.76 in intraday trading. The GOTU share’s 52-week high remains $3.45, putting it 10.16% up since that peak but still an impressive 83.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.64. The company has a valuation of $822.53M, with an average of 11.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Sell for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU), translating to a mean rating of 3.70. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GOTU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) trade information

After registering a 24.68% upside in the last session, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.93 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, jumping 24.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 76.15%, and 262.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 97.94%. Short interest in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) saw shorts transact 9.8 million shares and set a 8.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.32, implying an increase of 58.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.32 and $9.32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GOTU has been trading -142.71% off suggested target high and -142.71% from its likely low.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -64.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $107.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $74.9 million.

GOTU Dividends

Gaotu Techedu Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Major holders

Gaotu Techedu Inc. insiders hold 1.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.08% of the shares at 15.23% float percentage. In total, 15.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.78 million shares (or 4.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 5.6 million shares, or about 3.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $10.97 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 2.01 million shares. This is just over 1.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.88 million, or 1.29% of the shares, all valued at about 3.22 million.