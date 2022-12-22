Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) Up Almost 40.97% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s traded shares stood at 1.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.45, to imply an increase of 45.52% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The GLMD share’s 52-week high remains $2.18, putting it -384.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.29. The company has a valuation of $11.35M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 52.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GLMD a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) trade information

After registering a 45.52% upside in the last session, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.55 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, jumping 45.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 50.42%, and 40.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.21%. Short interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) saw shorts transact 18670.0 shares and set a 0.45 days time to cover.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) shares are -8.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 44.70% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 48.40% this quarter before jumping 46.70% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 2.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

GLMD Dividends

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s Major holders

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. insiders hold 13.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.26% of the shares at 13.09% float percentage. In total, 11.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.8 million shares (or 7.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.2 million shares, or about 0.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.13 million.

We also have Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund holds roughly 0.31 million shares. This is just over 1.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27177.0, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 17665.0.