Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $58.88, to imply a decrease of -0.38% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The EQR share’s 52-week high remains $94.32, putting it -60.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $58.63. The company has a valuation of $23.05B, with an average of 2.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Equity Residential (EQR), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give EQR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.38.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) trade information

After registering a -0.38% downside in the latest session, Equity Residential (EQR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 61.42 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, dropping -0.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.54%, and -5.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.69%. Short interest in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) saw shorts transact 5.91 million shares and set a 3.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.71, implying an increase of 15.54% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $59.00 and $95.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EQR has been trading -61.35% off suggested target high and -0.2% from its likely low.

Equity Residential (EQR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Equity Residential share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Equity Residential (EQR) shares are -18.65% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.06% against 8.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -72.90% this quarter before jumping 78.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $705.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $707.04 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $645.13 million and $653.35 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.40% before jumping 8.20% in the following quarter.

EQR Dividends

Equity Residential has its next earnings report out between January 30 and February 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Equity Residential has a forward dividend ratio of 2.50, with the share yield ticking at 4.23% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)’s Major holders

Equity Residential insiders hold 1.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.99% of the shares at 95.70% float percentage. In total, 93.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 57.22 million shares (or 15.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.13 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 36.85 million shares, or about 9.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.66 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Equity Residential (EQR) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 15.78 million shares. This is just over 4.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.24 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.52 million, or 2.80% of the shares, all valued at about 759.99 million.