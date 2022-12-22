DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) On Wednesday – Down -6.06% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.33, to imply a decrease of -15.22% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The DATS share’s 52-week high remains $4.14, putting it -1154.55% down since that peak but still an impressive -6.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.35. The company has a valuation of $8.11M, with an average of 0.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 132.62K shares over the past 3 months.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

After registering a -15.22% downside in the latest session, DatChat Inc. (DATS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4498 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, dropping -15.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.54%, and -18.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.96%. Short interest in DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 0.87 days time to cover.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) estimates and forecasts

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DatChat Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

DatChat Inc. insiders hold 13.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.07% of the shares at 2.39% float percentage. In total, 2.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 86875.0 shares (or 0.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $94693.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 85400.0 shares, or about 0.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $93086.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DatChat Inc. (DATS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 86875.0 shares. This is just over 0.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $94693.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 42767.0, or 0.21% of the shares, all valued at about 46616.0.