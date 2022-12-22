Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Wednesdayâ€™s Performance: Up 20.01% From The Lows, Now What?

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)â€™s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $41.38, to imply a decrease of -1.67% or -$0.71 in intraday trading. The CARR shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $54.64, putting it -32.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.10. The company has a valuation of $35.80B, with an average of 3.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CARR a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.42.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) trade information

After registering a -1.67% downside in the latest session, Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.22 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, dropping -1.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.90%, and -4.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.40%. Short interest in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) saw shorts transact 7.09 million shares and set a 1.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.48, implying an increase of 9.01% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $38.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CARR has been trading -32.91% off suggested target high and 8.17% from its likely low.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carrier Global Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) shares are 20.88% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.54% against 7.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -4.50% this quarter before jumping 5.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will shrink -0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $5.21 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.17 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.13 billion and $4.53 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.50% before jumping 14.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.34% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -17.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.50% annually.

CARR Dividends

Carrier Global Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carrier Global Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.74, with the share yield ticking at 1.76% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)â€™s Major holders

Carrier Global Corporation insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.59% of the shares at 87.67% float percentage. In total, 87.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 92.72 million shares (or 11.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.31 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 78.12 million shares, or about 9.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.79 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 53.7 million shares. This is just over 6.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.91 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 34.49 million, or 4.10% of the shares, all valued at about 1.23 billion.