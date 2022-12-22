Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Stock?

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.44. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $50.68, to imply a decrease of -0.84% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The UL share’s 52-week high remains $54.35, putting it -7.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.44. The company has a valuation of $132.32B, with an average of 2.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.97 million shares over the past 3 months.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) trade information

After registering a -0.84% downside in the latest session, Unilever PLC (UL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 51.23 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, dropping -0.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.49%, and 4.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.98%. Short interest in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) saw shorts transact 3.89 million shares and set a 1.18 days time to cover.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Unilever PLC (UL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Unilever PLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Unilever PLC (UL) shares are 14.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.81% against -6.10%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 9.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.90% annually.

UL Dividends

Unilever PLC has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Unilever PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 1.80, with the share yield ticking at 3.52% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)’s Major holders

Unilever PLC insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.27% of the shares at 10.27% float percentage. In total, 10.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 24.63 million shares (or 0.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.13 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.88 million shares, or about 0.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $956.8 million.

We also have Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Unilever PLC (UL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund holds roughly 9.62 million shares. This is just over 0.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $440.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.24 million, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about 400.74 million.