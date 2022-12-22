Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Dropped -68.33% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s traded shares stood at 1.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.17, to imply an increase of 3.38% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The BRDS share’s 52-week high remains $8.05, putting it -4635.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $63.84M, with an average of 2.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Bird Global Inc. (BRDS), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BRDS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

After registering a 3.38% upside in the last session, Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.21 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, jumping 3.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.67%, and -24.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -97.32%. Short interest in Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) saw shorts transact 19.85 million shares and set a 7.57 days time to cover.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 79.20% this quarter before jumping 64.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $98.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $65.48 million.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bird Global Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

Bird Global Inc. insiders hold 15.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.11% of the shares at 75.59% float percentage. In total, 64.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 28.87 million shares (or 11.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Craft Ventures GP I, LLC with 26.95 million shares, or about 10.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $11.75 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 10.67 million shares. This is just over 4.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.37 million, or 1.34% of the shares, all valued at about 1.19 million.