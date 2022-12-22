BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) Stock Jumping 211.64% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s traded shares stood at 1.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.92, to imply an increase of 13.61% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The BYSI share’s 52-week high remains $5.18, putting it -169.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $50.19M, with an average of 4.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 774.98K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI), translating to a mean rating of 4.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BYSI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information

After registering a 13.61% upside in the last session, BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.97 this Wednesday, 12/21/22, jumping 13.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 66.96%, and 211.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.62%. Short interest in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) saw shorts transact 2.32 million shares and set a 22.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 61.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BYSI has been trading -160.42% off suggested target high and -160.42% from its likely low.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BeyondSpring Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) shares are 23.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.85% against 4.00%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $340k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $340k.

BYSI Dividends

BeyondSpring Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BeyondSpring Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s Major holders

BeyondSpring Inc. insiders hold 40.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.93% of the shares at 38.57% float percentage. In total, 22.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.96 million shares (or 12.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 0.69 million shares, or about 1.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.0 million.

We also have Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund holds roughly 57617.0 shares. This is just over 0.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $78935.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 44319.0, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 43875.0.